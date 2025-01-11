Kohl’s is closing over 20 shops nationwide, including in North Texas

Dallas — Kohl’s is closing more than 20 stores across the country, including those in North Texas.

The retailer announced Thursday that it intends to close 27 underperforming stores by April 2025, including one in Dallas at 18224 Preston Road. Dallas is the only Texas store that is closing. California has the most store closures, with ten.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” stated Kohl’s CEO, Tom Kingsbury. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

Kohl’s says it has informed impacted associates and has offered them a severance package or the opportunity to apply for other open positions with the company. The Wisconsin-based retail chain operates over 1,150 locations.

The closures come after Kingsbury announced plans to step down as CEO on January 15 and leave the board of directors in May. Ashley Buchanan, who previously worked in executive roles at Walmart and Sam’s Club, will take over as CEO.

Macy’s announced this week that it will close dozens of stores across the country, including five department stores in North Texas.

