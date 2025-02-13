Knowing Dash Cam Rules in Missouri

Dash cam regulations in Missouri are relatively permissive compared to other states in the U.S. Here is an overview of the key aspects of dash cam legality and usage in Missouri:

Legality of Dash Cams

Dash cams are fully legal in Missouri, and the state does not impose specific restrictions on their installation or placement. Unlike many states that regulate the obstruction of a driver’s view, Missouri does not have laws explicitly addressing this issue, allowing drivers significant freedom in mounting their dash cams.

Placement Guidelines

Although Missouri does not have strict laws about dash cam placement, it is recommended to install them in a way that does not obstruct the driver’s view for safety reasons. Common suggestions include mounting the camera behind the rearview mirror or at the top or bottom of the windshield. This ensures clear visibility while complying with general safety standards.

Use of Dash Cam Footage

Dash cam footage is legally admissible as evidence in Missouri courts for both civil and criminal cases. This can be particularly useful in car accident disputes, helping determine liability and providing clarity on events leading to an incident. However, Missouri’s wiretapping laws require consent for audio recording if passengers are present in the vehicle. Drivers should ensure they have consent from all parties being recorded to avoid potential legal issues.

Privacy Considerations

While dash cams are legal, privacy concerns may arise depending on how they are used. Recording individuals without their consent, especially in private settings, could lead to legal challenges under privacy laws. Drivers should focus on recording public roadways and avoid using dash cams for intrusive surveillance.

Practical Benefits

The growing popularity of dash cams in Missouri reflects their practical benefits:

Providing evidence in accidents or liability disputes.

Reducing insurance fraud by documenting incidents.

Offering peace of mind during road trips or daily commutes.

Approximately 1 in 5 insured drivers in Missouri now use dash cams, underscoring their value as a tool for safety and accountability.

Missouri’s lenient approach to dash cam regulations makes it easy for drivers to install and use these devices. While there are no strict placement rules, ensuring that the camera does not obstruct visibility is crucial for safety.

Additionally, obtaining consent for audio recording can help drivers stay compliant with wiretapping laws. By following these guidelines, drivers can leverage dash cams effectively while respecting legal and ethical boundaries.

Sources: