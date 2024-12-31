Kim Jong Un promises to launch ‘toughest’ anti-US policy

Kim Jong Un has pledged to launch a tough anti-US strategy in the coming years, as President-elect Trump prepares to begin his second term in office.

Kim stated during a five-day Workers’ Party meeting this week that North Korea would launch “the toughest anti-U.S. counteraction” in the coming years “for its long-term national interests and security.”

Kim referred to the United States as “the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy” and warned that the alliance between the United States, South Korea, and Japan “has expanded into a nuclear military bloc for aggression.”

“This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance, what we should do, and how,” North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The comments come as Trump prepares to assume office next month.

During his first term, Trump and Kim met three times to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program, and some have speculated that as Trump returns, diplomacy between the two countries may resume.

They also developed a personal relationship, with Trump once telling The Associated Press that he and Kim “fell in love,” but their talks broke down in 2019.

Kim has since sharpened his language regarding the threat he claims the United States poses to North Korea, which has also increased its weapons testing in recent years. In response, the United States has strengthened its relationship with South Korea.

