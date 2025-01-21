Key highlights from Trump’s inauguration address

In what was arguably the most unusual inauguration in American history, President Donald Trump promised a “golden age” for the country while criticizing the previous administration, with now-former President Biden sitting just feet behind him.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump declared in his second inaugural address, which was moved inside due to the cold weather. “From this day forward, our country will flourish.”

He went further: “We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.”

In his official address, Trump read from a teleprompter. He promised to do a lot, but he also left out a lot — as he later revealed in an off-script speech to supporters that was longer than his inaugural address.

Here are four takeaways and key moments from Trump’s formal — and informal — speeches:

1. The country got a better idea of what Trump will focus on.

Trump promised to sign executive orders on deportation, energy, tariffs, and other issues as soon as possible. He stated that he would declare a “national emergency at our southern border,” halt immigration, and deport “criminal immigrants.”

“We will do it at a level that nobody has ever seen before,” Trump promised. He also stated that he would declare a “national energy emergency,” rescinding the Green New Deal and any mandate to produce more electric vehicles.

“In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice,” he informed us.

He promised to set up a “External Revenue Service” to level tariffs on goods from other countries. Trump claims that these measures will help build American “prosperity,” but he stated after the election that lowering prices would be “hard.” Prices and inflation have consistently been identified as the most pressing concerns for many Americans.

“My top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous, and free,” Trump stated in his speech.

However, cultural issues and immigration have always been the driving forces behind Trump’s political rise. Immigration has been a top priority for his base.

In the most recent NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, four out of ten Republicans supported mass deportations, with more than half strongly supporting it.

Opposition to policies that support transgender people was also a focus of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, and he pledged in this speech to make it official US policy that there are only two genders – “male and female.”

2. There was a lot he didn’t talk about in his formal address, notably Jan. 6 and his promises of political retribution — but he did later.

In the run-up to the election, Trump threatened political retribution against many of his detractors. However, it was and remains unclear how far he will go and how, if, or when he will follow through.

“The scales of justice will be rebalanced,” Trump announced. “The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end.”

Trump was charged in four separate criminal cases, but only one proceeded to trial before the election due to delays and prosecutorial setbacks. He was found guilty of, among other things, fraudulent business practices in New York.

However, Trump used the charges as a rallying cry for his supporters. Shortly after his inaugural address, he had much more to say in off-script remarks to supporters.

“I was going to talk about the J6 hostages,” Trump said in Emancipation Hall in the Capitol following his formal address, with House Speaker Mike Johnson standing to his left. “But it is action, not words, that matters. And you’ll see a lot of action.

Trump has pledged to pardon many, if not all, of those convicted of attacking the Capitol that day, but the most recent NPR poll found that 62% opposed Trump’s pardons.

Trump has been enraged by the congressional investigation into his actions leading up to and on January 6. In his inaugural address, he set aside his grievances against those who served on the committee.

But he didn’t hold back in his informal speech later, labeling them “thugs” and sharply criticizing Republicans and former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger served on the committee.

Earlier in the day, before the inauguration, Biden pardoned the Jan. 6 committee (along with many members of his own family).

It is unclear how Trump will carry out his avowed retribution. Of course, what prompted Jan. 6 was Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen.

He didn’t mention it during his inaugural speech, but he was happy to do so later in front of what he called “Trump fans.”

“By the way, that election was totally rigged,” Trump stated about 2020. “That was a rigged election.”

He stated, “If I thought we lost, I wouldn’t run again…” This time, we made it too large to rig. They tried like hell. Then, around 9:02, they gave up.”

3. Trump delivered sharp criticism of the outgoing administration, right in front of Biden and Vice President Harris.

Despite promising in his inaugural address to be a “peacemaker and unifier” — and saying that’s what he wants his legacy to be — with Biden watching, Trump bitingly claimed that the government cannot manage simple domestic crises “while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad.”

He criticized crime and immigration and appeared to be critical of the United States’ funding for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

“We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders or, more importantly, its own people,” he stated.

He also claimed that the government “can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency,” such as the hurricane that devastated North Carolina or the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Biden has promised to do everything possible to assist victims in California.

“We’re doing literally everything we can on the federal level,” Biden stated earlier this month. He promised to fully fund state emergency response needs for 180 days, well into the new Trump administration.

Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Biden requested $100 billion in funding from Congress to assist with recovery efforts.

In his inaugural address, Trump slammed “a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster” and “an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves.”

It’s ironic, given that Trump left office with low approval ratings and widespread criticism of his handling of the COVID pandemic.

The pandemic has been pushed to the back burner in public life, but inflation, caused in part by supply shortages caused by the pandemic, has caused Biden’s approval ratings to fall. That created a path for Trump to return to the White House.

4. Democrats tried to show respect for the office and the peaceful transfer of power, but they couldn’t all hold back their reactions at some more eye-opening moments.

Despite Trump’s false claim to have won the 2020 election on January 6, and despite Biden repeatedly calling him a threat to democracy, Biden and Democratic officials attended the inauguration ceremonies to support the peaceful transfer of power.

Earlier in the day, Biden invited the Trumps to tea at the White House, a tradition that Trump did not extend to Biden four years ago.

However, during the inaugural address, some true colors emerged, albeit briefly.

Trump acknowledged his gains in the election among Black and Latino voters, particularly men. “To the Black and Hispanic communities, thank you for the trust and love you gave to me,” Donald Trump said. He continued: “We set records, and I will not forget it.”

According to exit polls, Trump won a record percentage of Latinos for a Republican, at 46%. He received only 11% of Black votes, but there was an improvement among Black men.

But then Trump mentioned that his inauguration was on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and promised, “We will work to make his dream a reality.” We’ll make his dream come true.

To that, President Biden, seated behind Trump, could be seen smirking with amusement.

Later, Trump promised to sign an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, the name cartographers gave it since the late 16th century, to the “Gulf of America.” Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated in the 2016 presidential election, shook her head and laughed in response.

“Hillary. “She didn’t look very happy today,” Trump later joked.

In reality, despite the niceties on Monday, many Democrats are nervous to see what Trump does — and who benefits.

Michelle Obama, a former first lady who chastised Trump in numerous campaign speeches, did not attend the ceremony. Former President Barack Obama was left on his own on a dais with billionaire tech moguls Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk.

Seeing them there, chatting with Trump’s family, was an awkward moment, especially since Biden was only feet away. In his farewell speech last week, Biden warned of a new American oligarchy, a “Tech Industrial Complex,” and a potentially dangerous changing period.

Trump and his supporters, who believe Trump was “saved by God” from an assassination attempt last year to run the country, see things very differently.

“It is my hope,” he stated, “that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country.”

