Karen Huger’s DUI case Ends in prison time for the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ personality

Karen Huger, the star of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ has received her sentence for her DUI arrest last year.

In March 2024, the reality television personality was involved in a car crash near Bethesda, Maryland. She was later charged with a number of offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, negligent driving that endangered property, and several other violations.

Huger has been sentenced to two years in prison, one of which is suspended, according to Fox 5 News. In addition to her jail sentence, she will be barred from driving or operating a vehicle for one year and will be on probation for five years.

Prosecutors had pushed for a harsher sentence due to Huger’s history of DUI offenses. They asked for a two-year sentence with only six months suspended, citing her three prior DUI arrests as grounds for a longer prison term.

Huger told TMZ that her March 2024 arrest was a “frightening experience.”

She described what happened, saying, “I was crying on my way home when I saw a car heading straight for me. I swerved to avoid a head-on collision, hitting the divider and then a tree.

I am hurt and bruised, but I am grateful to be alive! I received citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what surprised me the most was that the car that nearly hit me simply drove away.”

Huger went to rehab after her arrest and skipped the “Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion filming. She has been a cast member since the show is debut in 2016 and starred in a 2022 spin-off series called “Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion,” which followed her return to Surry County for a family reunion.

