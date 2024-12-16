US local news

Kamala Harris is Telling Backers She’s ‘Not Going Quietly Into the Night’ and Is Weighing Bids for President or California Governor: CNN

By Rachel Greco

Isaac Dovere, CNN’s senior reporter, Vice President Kamala Harris may not leave politics following her 2024 election defeat, and those close to her do not want her “final act” to be the confirmation of Donald Trump’s victory over her.

According to Dovere, Harris’s supporters believe she has not ruled out another presidential bid or a run for governor of California.

On Sunday’s Inside Politics, Dovere spoke with network anchor Manu Raju about the VP’s recent activities and potential next steps.

“We haven’t seen or heard much from Vice President Kamala Harris since she lost the election last month,” Raju told the audience on CNN. “But the Democratic Party is still reeling from Trump’s victory.”

Raju inquired as to what Dovere had heard about Harris. The CNN reporter responded that Harris is considering two options:

What she’s been saying to people over the last couple of weeks, donors, other supporters that she’s been talking with, As you haven’t seen the last of me, I’m not going quietly into the night. Advisers, people close to her are debating about what that means.

They do not want her final official act ever to be essentially certifying Donald Trump’s win over her, especially four years after January 6th. And so they look at this governor’s race in California in 2026, and it seems to them like a layup essentially, that she would probably clear the field or mostly clear the field and she would get to be governor of California.

[…]

But if she does that, that means that she couldn’t turn around and run for president again in 2028. She’d need to essentially declare right away. And that is what it really comes down to because there are people close to her who say she didn’t get a fair shot this year. It wasn’t it wasn’t up to what she could have done. And look how well she performed anyway.

She should get to go again in 2020. And then there are ones who say, look, with where things are with the Democratic Party at it, she would not have a clear field or a cleared field, rather, in the Democratic primary and could lose the nomination. And to come off of 2024 into that would be really terrible.

Source

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

