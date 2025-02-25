Judge restricts ICE enforcement efforts at churches and other houses of worship

A federal judge on Monday temporarily barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering churches or targeting migrants nearby, a policy shift that religious groups criticized as a violation of longstanding federal policy prohibiting enforcement actions in places of worship.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang of Maryland ordered the Department of Homeland Security and its subdivision, ICE, not to conduct immigration enforcement actions “in or near any place of worship” in connection with the case brought by Quakers, Baptists, and Sikhs.

“Violations of this preliminary injunction shall subject Defendants and all other persons bound by this Order to all applicable penalties, including contempt of court,” Chuang wrote in its entirety.

His order does not apply to arrests made under an administrative or judicial warrant.

The ruling is yet another setback to one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities, which is to strengthen immigration enforcement and conduct mass deportations of migrants who are in the country illegally.

However, the Religious Society of Friends, also known as Quakers, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, which represents 750,000 people, and the Sikh Temple Sacramento, which represents 30,000 people, all opposed the memo, claiming that it discouraged attendance at religious events.

“For decades, the government has recognized that everyone, regardless of immigration status, should be able to attend houses of worship without fear of a warrantless government raid,” Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, an advocacy group representing religious groups, said in a statement.

“Our plaintiffs represent a unique and diverse coalition of religious groups that have been at the forefront of defending religious liberty values for centuries. We thank the court for acting to limit this illegal and harmful policy.”

Benjamine Huffman, acting head of DHS, rescinded Biden administration guidelines that protected places of worship from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection on January 20, Trump’s first day in office. Huffman instructed law enforcement officers to use “common sense.”

The lawsuit claimed that any government policy based solely on common sense violated the First Amendment’s guarantee of free association. The lawsuit also claimed that the policy violated the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The Quakers claimed it violated their freedom of religion because having ICE agents park outside services and interrupting to “drag a congregant out during the middle of worship” would discourage attendance.

“For over 30 years, the government has had an official policy of not enforcing immigration laws in ‘protected areas,’ which include houses of worship (and other religious ceremonies such as weddings and funerals), unless there are extraordinary circumstances.

“Rightly so,” the lawsuit stated. “Enforcement in protected areas like houses of worship would, in the government’s own words, ‘restrain people’s access to essential services or engagement in essential activities.'”

Source