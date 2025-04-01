Joplin School Board candidates participate in a Q&A session one week before the election

US local news

By Oliver

Published on:

JOPLIN, Missouri — Joplin School Board candidates participate in a Q&A session at City Hall, one week before voters go to the polls on April 8.

The four candidates running for two seats on the Joplin School Board appeared in an hour-long forum.

The candidates are Lori Musser, Derek Gander, Thomas Ross, and David Weaver, a current board member whose term expires this year.

Each was given time to introduce themselves and explain why they were running.

They then answered questions from tonight’s moderator, Lisa Olliges, general manager of KGCS-TV at Missouri Southern State University.

