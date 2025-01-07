Joe Biden’s transition is “as difficult as possible,” according to Donald Trump

On the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, President-elect Donald Trump stated that President Joe Biden is “doing everything possible to make the transition as difficult as possible.”

Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesperson, told Newsweek via email: “It’s despicable what Joe Biden is doing, and he is going against the will of the people who gave President Trump a historic mandate to Make America Great Again.”

Newsweek also contacted Trump’s transition team and the White House via email for comment.

Why It Matters

Trump will take office in two weeks, and Congress’s certification of his victory comes four years after a pro-Trump mob stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, attempting to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections.

Outgoing presidents are expected to attend their successors’ inaugurations to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Trump deviated from that tradition by not attending Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

What To Know

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Trump’s post came after Biden announced a ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling in most of the United States’ coastal waters.

The president-elect was outspoken in his support for the US oil and natural gas industry, promising during his 2024 campaign that the country would “drill, baby, drill” if he won the presidency.

Trump’s post also came after Biden announced that he would oppose Japan’s Nippon Steel’s acquisition of US Steel. The potential takeover was one of the most contentious issues in the 2024 presidential race.

In contrast, Trump is no stranger to a turbulent transition period. He falsely claimed that he had won the 2020 election and urged his supporters to protest the results of the presidential race.

During the 2024 election, Trump’s campaign delayed signing a memorandum of understanding with the White House, which would ease the transition process.

Biden and Trump met in the Oval Office on November 15. Trump told the New York Post that he and Biden “really enjoyed seeing each other.”

What People Are Saying

Susie Wiles, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, told Axios that White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients has been very helpful. He has made great suggestions, helped us stay on track with required functions, helped us navigate the labyrinth that is the Executive Office of the President, and has been very professional.

What’s Next

On Monday, January 20, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the nation’s 47th president.

