Jenna Bush Hager confesses on ‘Today’ She does not “wear panties” and then asks the producers to “cut out” that moment from the broadcast

Jenna Bush Hager is known for her competitive nature, so it’s no surprise that she didn’t hold back when debating her Today co-host Hoda Kotb on several holiday-related topics.

One such discussion was whether people should purchase a Christmas gift for a loved one from their wishlist or go “rogue” and select one for them.

Kotb started the debate by defending going rogue. “As a good friend of mine put it, it’s like running an errand. “Here’s my list; go buy it for me and bring it to my house,” she instructed.

“It’s an errand wrapped in paper, so you’ll have to do your own thing. You go to the store, think about the person you love, and go rogue!”

But Bush Hager went all out, explaining why you should stick to someone’s wishlist.

“The one time my Aunt Smith went rogue, she brought me some big ol’ granny panties,” she told the audience. “I don’t wear panties, everybody knows that!”

She went on, “I believe you have to buy people what they want.” Neither Kotb nor Bush Hager could contain their laughter during her rant.

However, despite Bush Hager’s best efforts, Kotb won that round.

“What?! “I embarrassed myself for that!” Bush Hager said. She then asked them to “go ahead and cut out that part.”

Surprisingly, Bush Hager has previously stated that she does not wear underwear on a regular basis. In fact, her daughter made the announcement on live television.

Mila, who was nine years old at the time, had already embarrassed her mother by announcing that she had “peed her pants” from laughing so hard in the living room.

Bush Hager then attempted to guide her daughter off stage, telling Kotb, “I love her so much, but it’s time for her to go because if she’s already dropped one truth bomb, who knows what’s coming here?”

But Kotb then started digging for more information, to which Mila replied, “She never wears underwear.”

She then added, “She isn’t wearing it right now!” “I saw her change,” her mother said, embarrassedly rushing her off stage.

