Jayden Daniels had a touchdown throw in the final 30 seconds of five different games, which is an NFL record.

Sunday night’s overtime win over the Falcons ended with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ touchdown pass. Some athletes consider a late touchdown pass a career highlight. Daniels is used to it.

The rookie Daniels has thrown a touchdown pass in the closing 30 seconds of five games in 16 games. No other NFL quarterback has done it in any season.

After last week’s win over the Eagles, Daniels tossed a touchdown pass in the closing 30 seconds again on Sunday night. Daniels’ Hail Mary touchdown pass on the Commanders’ final play versus the Bears is remembered by all football fans.

Daniels threw a touchdown pass with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys, but the Commanders missed the game-tying extra point and their onside kick attempt was returned for a touchdown.

Daniels completed a touchdown pass with 28 seconds left in the Commanders’ Week 12 loss to the Eagles, but they lost 26-18 after failing to recover the onside kick.

Daniels’ rookie performance is remarkable despite two losses. It would be amazing for veterans too. Daniels made NFL history with his late-game heroics this season.

