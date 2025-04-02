US local news

Jasper County officials are investigating an infant’s death in Oronogo

Jasper County, Missouri — Jasper County officials launch an investigation into the death of a three-month-old.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Oronogo Police Department responded to a medical call in the Greystone subdivision of Oronogo regarding a three-month-old child who was not breathing.

Emergency personnel continued lifesaving efforts at the scene before transporting the infant to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. As more information becomes available, KOAM will update this article.

