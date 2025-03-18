Jasmine Crockett Can not Say If She would Support AOC Over Schumer in 4 Years Because We Might Not Even ‘Have Elections’ in America By Then

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett if she would support Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s hypothetical bid to unseat fellow New York Democrat and current Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the 2028 primary, Crockett did not respond with a yes or no, implying that we don’t even know if elections will take place by then.

Crockett spoke with Tapper for CNN’s latest State of the Union on Sunday, where they discussed several of her Democratic colleagues, including Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, with whom she disagreed (and roasted him as well).

The two talked about Democrats’ abysmal favorability ratings in CNN’s most recent poll, as well as Sen. Schumer’s criticism of House Democrats for refusing to work with Republicans to keep the government open last week.

Tapper asked Crockett if, in light of that, and as some in her party have reportedly suggested, AOC running against Schumer in a primary would be a good idea, which Crockett would support.

Crockett declined to respond directly, saying that if he asked her in two years, she might have a “absolute answer,” but that “there are a lot of people that are watching his leadership in this moment.”

She then suggested that it could all be for naught, implying that President Donald Trump could spell the end of America’s electoral system.

“We don’t even know what elections will look like in four years, or if we will have elections,” she said, adding that younger and fresher leadership may be something voters seek in the future, regardless.

TAPPER : You’re close with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Some of your fellow House Democrats say — and not just progressives by the way, we’ve heard that moderates have said this too — that they’re ready to support her, to challenge Chuck Schumer in a Democratic primary. Would you get behind that? CROCKETT : That’s four years from now. If you were asking me, at least in two years, then I would have an absolute answer. But I can tell you that there are a lot of people that are watching his leadership in this moment. This is the moment. We don’t even know what elections will look like in four years, if we will have elections. And so I definitely think that younger, fresher leadership may be something that many of us, not just depending on what part of the spectrum you’re on, but many Americans may be looking for it, especially in the state of New York.

