Jailed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Vodka Line ‘Set to Be Sold’: ‘Nobody will ever want to be associated with that now.’

The owners of Cîroc Vodka, who were once partners with disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, are said to be looking into ways to get rid of the now-tainted brand, as Combs rots in a Manhattan prison on sex trafficking charges.

Combs’ relationship with Diageo, the British spirits group, soured after he sued the company last year.

According to reports, Diageo has already contacted potential buyers, including competing beverage companies, to see if anyone is interested in the brand.

Sales of all spirits companies have been declining worldwide, but analysts believe Combs’ previous public relationship with Cîroc may make it even more difficult to sell. Despite the fact that the two parted ways a long time ago, the rapper is still frequently associated with Cîroc.

Users in a Reddit chatroom criticized the troubled brand.

One individual stated, “No one will ever want to be associated with that now.”

Another individual predicted that the alcohol would be liquidated: “People won’t pay for his products now anyway.”

While a third questioned, “What’s the point of having a business if you’re going to be locked up for life?”

Combs, who is still fighting a slew of sexual abuse allegations and lawsuits, formed a partnership with Diageo in 2007 to promote Cîroc in exchange for a 50% share of the profits.

However, the partnership came to an abrupt end when he sued Diageo for breach of contract on May 31. At the time, the 55-year-old’s liquor company, DeLeon Tequila, was in a partnership with Diageo.

Combs’ legal team filed court documents alleging not only that Diageo failed to support DeLeon Tequila, but also that the brand was biased towards his tequila line and treated him “worse than others because he is Black.”

Combs dropped his explosive lawsuit in January after the parties reached a private settlement.

The music producer and spirit company issued a joint statement stating, “Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them.”

“Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations against Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits with prejudice.

Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, including with Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns.

Combs’ vast business empire has had a difficult year, struggling to remain relevant in the wake of the allegations. Once a billionaire, Forbes reported in October that his fortune had been reduced by $600 million.

Just seven years ago, he topped Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

However, as the hip-hop icon is accused of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse, an increasing number of business partners are pulling away from him.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and intends to fight the allegations. He is scheduled to stand trial in May.

The mogul was told in September that he would remain in federal custody after a judge denied his appeal to be granted, one day after pleading not guilty to three criminal counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering, following a series of sexual assault allegations and a federal investigation.

