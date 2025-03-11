J.D. Vance lashes out at a heckler during his anti-immigrant lecture

On Monday, Vice President J.D. Vance reacted angrily to someone who heckled him while he was speaking against immigration.

In a speech to the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C., Vance linked immigration to housing costs.

“But, I actually want to focus on something a little bit different because I think this is one of the areas where what the Trump administration can do and has done is going to be one of the major drivers of bringing down the cost of housing,” according to him. “But I think it’s important to talk about the demand side of the housing market, and so much of what we’re doing in the Trump administration when it comes to the immigration issue is framed about law enforcement, about reducing fentanyl coming into our communities.”

“But when we talk about housing and why costs are so high, we don’t talk enough about demand,” he said afterwards. “And one of the drivers of increased housing demand, we know, is that we’ve got a lot of people over the last four years who have come into the country illegally.”

“You go to the United Kingdom, you go across the world, and you see a very consistent relationship between a massive increase in immigration and a massive increase in housing prices.”

At this point, someone in the audience yelled at the vice president.

“Well, I see one of our nice representatives out here wants to actually, I guess, continue to flood the country with illegal immigrants, making your communities and citizens unaffordable,” Vance said with rage. “But, ma’am, with all respect, one of the reasons why we’re doing what we’re doing is because we want to make it more affordable for Americans to live.”

