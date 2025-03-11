US local news

J.D. Vance lashes out at a heckler during his anti-immigrant lecture

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

J.D. Vance lashes out at a heckler during his anti-immigrant lecture

On Monday, Vice President J.D. Vance reacted angrily to someone who heckled him while he was speaking against immigration.

In a speech to the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C., Vance linked immigration to housing costs.

“But, I actually want to focus on something a little bit different because I think this is one of the areas where what the Trump administration can do and has done is going to be one of the major drivers of bringing down the cost of housing,” according to him. “But I think it’s important to talk about the demand side of the housing market, and so much of what we’re doing in the Trump administration when it comes to the immigration issue is framed about law enforcement, about reducing fentanyl coming into our communities.”

“But when we talk about housing and why costs are so high, we don’t talk enough about demand,” he said afterwards. “And one of the drivers of increased housing demand, we know, is that we’ve got a lot of people over the last four years who have come into the country illegally.”

“You go to the United Kingdom, you go across the world, and you see a very consistent relationship between a massive increase in immigration and a massive increase in housing prices.”

At this point, someone in the audience yelled at the vice president.

“Well, I see one of our nice representatives out here wants to actually, I guess, continue to flood the country with illegal immigrants, making your communities and citizens unaffordable,” Vance said with rage. “But, ma’am, with all respect, one of the reasons why we’re doing what we’re doing is because we want to make it more affordable for Americans to live.”

SOURCE

For You!

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy spotted 'cuddling' on a date with a progressive media publisher after his separation from his wife

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy spotted ‘cuddling’ on a date with a progressive media publisher after his separation from his wife

Stopgap funding plan will reduce DC's budget by $1 billion

Stopgap funding plan will reduce DC’s budget by $1 billion

J.D. Vance lashes out at a heckler during his anti-immigrant lecture

J.D. Vance lashes out at a heckler during his anti-immigrant lecture

17 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in IIIinois

17 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in IIIinois

11 Reasons Why Living in New York Might Not Be for You

11 Reasons Why Living in New York Might Not Be for You

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

IRS Tax Refunds: 2025 Average Amount May Be Not What You Imagine

IRS Tax Refunds: 2025 Average Amount May Be Not What You Imagine

Confirmed by the IRS – these people will receive $1,000 less in their tax refund – this is the real reason

Confirmed by the IRS – these people will receive $1,000 less in their tax refund – this is the real reason

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Leave a Comment