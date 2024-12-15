US local news

‘It’s frightening’: Fire ruins East Greenwich apartment building.

By Oliver

Published on:

'It's frightening' Fire ruins East Greenwich apartment building

Firefighters in East Greenwich extinguished a fire at the Brookside Terrace condominiums on South County Trail Saturday morning.

When first responders arrived on location, they saw flames pouring from the roof.

An East Greenwich fire official on the scene informed 12 News that 24 units were damaged, although not all of them were occupied.

The building’s power and gas supply have been shut off, displacing inhabitants.

Cory Spetrini lives in the building and saw the fire. “It’s scary to see all the firemen, the smoke coming out, them braking the glass, the flames on top of the roof,” he told me. “Not knowing any details and just seeing that, it’s scary.”

One individual was injured and treated at the spot. More than 40 persons were displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

