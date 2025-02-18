US local news

It is gone’: Elon Musk claims without evidence that gold was ‘stolen’ from Fort Knox

By Oliver

Published on:

Senator Mike Lee and Elon Musk, Chair of the Department of Government Efficiency, have demanded access to the gold stored at Fort Knox.

Lee, writing on Musk’s social media platform X, claimed he was repeatedly denied access to the facility after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for an audit of the country’s gold stores.

“As a U.S. senator, I’ve tried repeatedly to get into Fort Knox,” Lee wrote on Monday.

“You can’t come to Fort Knox,” the senator said he was told.

Musk responded by implying that the gold was “stolen.”

“Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox?” the man asked. “Maybe it’s there; maybe not. That gold is owned by the American people! We want to know if it is still there.

In a follow-up message, Musk shared a meme that read, “Looking for the gold at Fort Knox…ANNND IT’S GONE.”

The billionaire stated that he wanted to conduct a “live video walkthrough of Fort Knox.”

