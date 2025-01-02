Is the honeymoon over? Trump is allegedly ‘annoyed’ by best friend Elon Musk’s antics

According to a report, Donald Trump’s honeymoon with his “best buddy” Elon Musk may be coming to an end because the president-elect is “annoyed” with the world’s richest person.

As a public schism grows between Musk and Trump’s MAGA allies over H1B visas, which Laura Loomer described as a “civil war,” sources told Mediaite that Trump is growing tired of both Musk’s pervasiveness and the media frenzy that surrounds him.

“100 percent Trump is annoyed,” a source who worked on Trump’s re-election campaign told the outlet. “There’s a Chinese saying: ‘two tigers cannot live on one mountaintop.'”

According to another source, there was initially an allure to the situation, but it appeared to have a negative outcome.Trump is Trump. I believe it is just the way Trump is. Someone who is around that much and has influence would be a nuisance.”

This source added, “I mean the guy came in, gave a boatload of money, and wants to take over the place.” The insider did not believe the tech billionaire had “bad intentions,” but “you also can’t just inject a shadow president somewhere.”

Trump has categorically denied that Musk will take over the Oval Office. Speaking to a Phoenix crowd last week, the president-elect stated, “No, he will not be president. And I am safe. Do you know why? He cannot be. He was not born in this country. But the fake news knows this.”

Nonetheless, Musk and Trump have grown increasingly close throughout the 2024 campaign. Not only did the tech billionaire contribute more than a quarter of a billion dollars to Trump’s re-election campaign, but he has also reportedly been renting a $2,000-per-night cottage just a few hundred feet from the main house at Mar-a-Lago.

Following his election victory, Trump appointed Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, a new office that will operate “outside of government.”

However, trouble in paradise appeared to be brewing over the weekend, when the president-elect appeared to send Musk a personal message via Truth Social, claiming that fellow billionaire Bill Gates had asked to visit his Palm Beach estate.

“Where are you?” When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago? Bill Gates has asked to come tonight. We miss you and X! New Year’s Eve is going to be incredible!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s alleged annoyance comes as Musk’s online feud with other prominent figures in the MAGA universe over the H1B visa program has gained traction in the last week.

The X founder escalated his argument in a Friday post, writing: “The reason I’m in America, along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong, is because of H1B.” Musk added, “Take a big step back and F*** YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue in ways you cannot comprehend.”

Trump appeared to side with Musk in the civil war, telling the New York Post on Saturday that he supports the visa program.

“I’ve always liked visas. I’ve always supported visas. “That’s why we have them,” Trump told the publication. “I have multiple H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve long believed in H-1B. I’ve used it several times. It’s an excellent program.”

Despite Musk’s growing influence in American politics, Trump retains power, according to a campaign source.

“The media portrays him as co-president. Musk is a character actor. There is only one executive producer and one lead in this television series, and that is Trump. Elon will have his role and focus, but he is intended to disrupt the status quo in Washington, and Trump is weaponizing him,” the insider told Mediaite.

“The only one who can move the MAGA movement is Trump,” the source added. “Elon will be able to amplify the message.”

Regardless of how powerful a megaphone Musk metaphorically wields, the insider warned that if Trump’s annoyance persists, the Space X founder may be kicked out: “Unless you’re family, you’re not family.”

