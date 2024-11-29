Is Student Loan Forgiveness Still Available? Here Are the Current Programs You Can Apply For

With ongoing legal challenges surrounding student loan forgiveness, many borrowers wonder if relief is still an option. The short answer is yes, but with caveats. While broad forgiveness initiatives remain stalled, several alternative pathways to forgiveness are still available. Here’s what you need to know to navigate the current landscape effectively.

IDR Plans

Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans, including the SAVE plan (formerly REPAYE), remain an option for borrowers seeking forgiveness. However, legal issues have paused key features of the SAVE plan, such as forgiveness provisions.

Forbearance Period : Applying for SAVE now may result in your loans being placed in forbearance , pausing payments and interest accumulation. However, this period does not count toward forgiveness.

Existing IDR Plans: Borrowers already enrolled in plans like Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) or Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) may face delays, including tracking progress toward forgiveness.

Tips for Borrowers

Stick with Current Plans : If you’re already pursuing forgiveness under IDR, consider staying in your current plan rather than switching to SAVE, which could lead to complications.

Be Specific: When applying, avoid selecting the "lowest monthly payment" option to prevent delays. Choose your repayment plan explicitly.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) remains unaffected by legal challenges. If you work in public service, you can still pursue forgiveness by meeting program requirements, including making 120 qualifying payments under an eligible repayment plan.

Streamlined Tools

Use the PSLF Help Tool at StudentAid.gov to speed up employment certifications and application processing.

at StudentAid.gov to speed up employment certifications and application processing. Avoid manual submissions, as they may take months to process. Online submissions are typically processed within weeks.

Loan Consolidation

Consolidating loans to qualify for forgiveness programs like PSLF is still possible. However:

Timing Matters: While the Direct Loan Consolidation process is active, selecting an IDR plan after consolidation may face delays. It may be wise to wait until the system stabilizes.

Avoiding Scams

Beware of offers promising student loan forgiveness for a fee. The Department of Education emphasizes that legitimate services are always free.

Verify Sources : Trust only official communications from domains like [email protected] .

Protect Personal Information: Never share sensitive details with unverified entities.

Strategic Planning

While broad forgiveness initiatives face legal hurdles, strategic decisions can keep you on track for relief:

Stay Updated: Regularly check official sources like StudentAid.gov for updates. Choose Plans Wisely: Opt for plans that align with your forgiveness goals and avoid unnecessary changes. Act with Caution: Delay consolidation or plan changes until systems and processes normalize.

Despite the uncertainties, many forgiveness options remain accessible. Careful planning, informed decisions, and vigilance against scams can help you achieve your student loan forgiveness goals.

