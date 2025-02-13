USA News

Is it under the law in Colorado to marry your cousin? What the Law Says Is This

By Oliver

Colorado law permits marriage between first cousins without any restrictions. This makes Colorado one of 19 U.S. states where first-cousin marriages are fully legal. Unlike some states that impose age or fertility conditions, Colorado allows first cousins to marry regardless of their age or ability to have children.

Colorado’s marriage laws are outlined in Section 14-2-110 of the Colorado Revised Statutes. While this section prohibits certain types of marriages, it does not include any restrictions on cousin marriages. The state’s approach is more permissive compared to many other states that either ban or heavily restrict such unions.

While cousin marriages are allowed, Colorado does prohibit certain other types of marriages:

  • Marriages between ancestors and descendants (e.g., parent/child, grandparent/grandchild)
  • Marriages between siblings
  • Marriages between aunts/uncles and nieces/nephews (with an exception for aboriginal cultures)
  • Bigamous marriages (marrying someone while still legally married to another person)

Colorado’s stance on cousin marriage is relatively liberal compared to many other states:

  • 32 states prohibit first-cousin marriages
  • 7 states allow first-cousin marriages with certain conditions (e.g., age restrictions or proof of infertility)
  • 19 states, including Colorado, allow first-cousin marriages without restrictions

Some states that allow cousin marriages include Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Vermont.

A first-cousin marriage performed in Colorado is legally recognized within the state. However, couples should be aware that if they move to or travel through states where such marriages are prohibited, their union may not be legally recognized. This can have implications for various legal and financial matters.

Despite being legal, first-cousin marriages remain controversial and are not widely practiced in the United States. Some concerns relate to potential genetic risks for offspring, although recent studies have suggested these risks may be overstated.

In Colorado, marrying your first cousin is completely legal and faces no restrictions under state law. This places Colorado among the more permissive states regarding cousin marriage. However, couples considering such a union should be aware of potential legal complications if they travel or move to states with different laws, as well as possible social stigma associated with the practice.

