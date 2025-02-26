Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Iowa? Here’s What the Law Says

As of February 2025, it is not illegal to vape and drive in Iowa. There is no specific statute that prohibits drivers from using vape pens or e-cigarettes while operating a vehicle. However, it’s important to note that vaping while driving could potentially lead to other legal issues:

Distracted Driving

While vaping itself is not illegal, if it causes a driver to become distracted and affects their ability to drive safely, they could be held responsible for any accidents or violations that occur as a result. Iowa’s distracted driving laws allow police officers to stop drivers if they believe any activity, including vaping, is impacting safe driving.

Visibility Concerns

If the vapor from an e-cigarette obstructs the driver’s view through the windshield, law enforcement may cite the driver for windshield obstruction. This could be particularly relevant if large amounts of vapor are produced while driving.

Underage Use

It’s crucial to remember that possession and use of vapor products by persons under 21 is prohibited in Iowa. This applies to all situations, including while driving.

Public Health Considerations

While not directly related to driving, it’s worth noting that Iowa has implemented some restrictions on vaping in certain public spaces. For example, electronic cigarette use is prohibited in state-operated and owned buildings and their outdoor grounds. However, these restrictions do not extend to private vehicles on public roads.

While vaping and driving is not explicitly illegal in Iowa, drivers should exercise caution and ensure that their vaping does not interfere with their ability to operate their vehicle safely. As with any activity while driving, the primary focus should always be on road safety and adherence to traffic laws.

