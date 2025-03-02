Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Illinois? Here’s What the Law Says

As of March 2025, it is not explicitly illegal to vape while driving in Illinois. However, there are some important restrictions and considerations to keep in mind:

E-cigarette Usage in Vehicles

Smoking Ban with Minors: It is illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle if a person under 18 years of age is present, regardless of whether the windows are open. This law applies to both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes. Distracted Driving: While not specifically mentioned for e-cigarettes, using a vaping device while driving could potentially be considered distracted driving, which is illegal in Illinois.

Recent Changes in E-cigarette Laws

Illinois has recently implemented stricter regulations on e-cigarette usage:

Indoor Public Spaces: As of January 1, 2024, e-cigarettes are banned in indoor public spaces, including bars, restaurants, and other areas covered by the Smoke-Free Illinois Act. Public Transit: Mass transit agencies are now allowed to enact ordinances that could lead to suspended riding privileges for troublemakers, which may include those violating e-cigarette regulations. Marketing Restrictions: Starting January 1, 2025, Illinois will prohibit advertising or marketing e-cigarettes in ways that could be mistaken for other items, particularly those resembling school supplies.

While these new laws don’t directly address vaping while driving, they demonstrate Illinois’ increasing focus on regulating e-cigarette usage. Drivers should be aware that using e-cigarettes while operating a vehicle could potentially be seen as a distraction and lead to legal consequences.

