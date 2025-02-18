Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Vermont ? Here’s What the Law Says

In Vermont, it is not illegal to marry your cousin. The state allows first-cousin marriages without any specific restrictions or conditions. This makes Vermont one of the more permissive states in the U.S. when it comes to cousin marriages.

Vermont’s Marriage Laws

Vermont’s marriage laws are relatively straightforward regarding cousin marriages:

First cousins are allowed to marry, live together, and have sexual relations . The same rights extend to first cousins once-removed, half-cousins, and cousins through adoption .

These provisions make Vermont’s laws quite liberal compared to many other states, which often have more restrictions or outright bans on cousin marriages.

Comparison to Other States

Vermont’s stance on cousin marriage is notably different from some other states:

Some states, like Texas and Oklahoma, not only ban first-cousin marriages but also consider them criminal .

Other states, such as Utah and Illinois, allow first-cousin marriages but with specific conditions. For example, in Utah, first cousins can only marry if both parties are 65 or older, or if they’re 55 or older and one party is infertile .

Maine allows first-cousin marriage only if the couple can provide proof of genetic counseling .

General Marriage Restrictions in Vermont

While Vermont is permissive regarding cousin marriages, it does have other marriage restrictions:

Age Requirements: Both parties must be at least 18 years old to marry without parental consent. Those who are 16 or 17 need parental permission . Close Relative Restrictions: Vermont prohibits marriage between certain close relatives. You cannot marry a parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, sibling, sibling’s child, or parent’s sibling . Mental Capacity: The law requires that both parties be of sound mind . Current Marital Status: You cannot marry if either party is currently married to someone else or is in a civil union with another person .

Legal and Social Considerations

While cousin marriage is legal in Vermont, it’s important to consider potential legal and social implications:

Immigration: For those considering cousin marriage for immigration purposes, it’s crucial to note that while the marriage may be valid in Vermont, federal immigration law may have different requirements . Social Stigma: Despite being legal, cousin marriages may still face social stigma or disapproval in some communities. Genetic Counseling: Although not required by law in Vermont, couples considering cousin marriage might want to seek genetic counseling to understand any potential risks for their offspring.

Vermont law allows marriage between first cousins and other extended family members like first cousins once-removed and half-cousins. This makes Vermont one of the more permissive states regarding cousin marriages.

However, the state still maintains restrictions on marriages between closer relatives and has other general requirements for marriage. As with any major life decision, individuals considering cousin marriage in Vermont should carefully weigh legal, social, and personal factors before proceeding.

Sources: