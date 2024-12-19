Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Tennessee? Here’s What the Law Says

In Tennessee, as of now, it is legal to marry your first cousin. However, recent legislative developments indicate that this may soon change.

The Tennessee General Assembly has passed a bill that would ban marriages between first cousins, which is currently awaiting the signature of Governor Bill Lee. If enacted, this law would make Tennessee one of the states prohibiting such unions, joining a growing list of states that have enacted similar bans.

Current Legal Status

Legal Status : First cousin marriages are currently permitted in Tennessee.

: First cousin marriages are currently permitted in Tennessee. Legislative Change: A bill has been passed that seeks to amend the law to prohibit marriages between “lineal descendants of a grandparent,” which includes first cousins .

Legislative Details

The bill received overwhelming support in the state legislature, passing with only two dissenting votes in the House. It aims to close what some lawmakers consider a loophole in existing marriage laws .

Proponents of the ban cite potential health risks associated with cousin marriages, while opponents argue for personal freedoms and the right to marry .

Implications

If Governor Bill Lee signs the bill into law, it will officially make it illegal for first cousins to marry in Tennessee. This change would align Tennessee with other states that have already prohibited cousin marriages, reflecting ongoing societal debates about familial relationships and marriage laws.

In summary, while it is currently legal to marry your cousin in Tennessee, significant legislative actions suggest that this may not be the case for much longer.