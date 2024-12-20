Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Nevada? Here’s What the Law Says

In Nevada, it is illegal for first cousins to marry. The state law explicitly prohibits marriage between individuals who are related more closely than second cousins, including first cousins and half-blood cousins.

This restriction is categorized under incest laws, which define such marriages as criminal offenses. Violating this law can lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to life and fines reaching $10,000.

key Points About Cousin Marriage in Nevada:

Prohibited Relationships : First cousins and first cousins once removed cannot marry. Half first cousins are also included in this prohibition .

: First cousins and first cousins once removed cannot marry. Half first cousins are also included in this prohibition Allowed Relationships : Marriage between second cousins and more distant relatives is permitted in Nevada .

: Marriage between second cousins and more distant relatives is permitted in Nevada Legal Consequences : Marrying a cousin is considered incest under Nevada law, making the marriage void and subject to criminal charges .

: Marrying a cousin is considered incest under Nevada law, making the marriage void and subject to criminal charges Cultural Context: While cousin marriages have historical precedent in many cultures, they have become less accepted in modern times, particularly in the U.S., where many states enforce similar prohibitions .

Individuals considering marriage with a cousin in Nevada should be aware of these legal restrictions to avoid potential legal issues.

SOURCES:-