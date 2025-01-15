US News

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Nebraska? Here’s What the Law Says

In Nebraska, the legality of marrying a cousin is governed by specific statutes that outline prohibited relationships. According to Nebraska Revised Statute Section 42-103, marriages are void if the parties are related as follows:

  • Parent and child
  • Grandparent and grandchild
  • Siblings (brother or sister, including half-siblings)
  • Aunt and nephew or uncle and niece

However, first cousins are not included in this list, meaning that it is legal to marry your first cousin in Nebraska. This legal stance aligns with practices in many other states where cousin marriage is permitted.

Key Points on Cousin Marriage in Nebraska

Legal Framework

  1. Statutory Provisions: Nebraska law does not prohibit marriages between first cousins. The relevant statute specifies the relationships that are considered incestuous and therefore void, explicitly excluding first cousins from this classification.
  2. Cousin Marriage Across States: While some states have restrictions on cousin marriages, Nebraska recognizes such unions as valid. This means that if a couple marries in Nebraska, their marriage will be acknowledged by the state, even if they were married elsewhere where cousin marriage may be restricted.

Cultural and Social Context

Cousin marriages can be a topic of cultural significance in various communities. In some cultures, marrying a cousin is common and socially accepted, while in others it may be frowned upon. Despite the legal allowance in Nebraska, societal attitudes towards cousin marriage can vary widely.

Health Considerations

While legal, marrying a cousin can raise concerns about genetic risks associated with offspring. Couples considering such a union may want to consult with genetic counselors to understand any potential health implications for their children.

Conclusion

In summary, it is not illegal to marry your cousin in Nebraska. The state’s laws permit first cousins to marry, distinguishing them from closer familial relationships that are prohibited.

As societal views on cousin marriage can differ, individuals contemplating such a union should also consider cultural perceptions and potential health implications for future generations.

