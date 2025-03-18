US News

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Minnesota? Here’s What the Law Says

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

In Minnesota, marrying your first cousin is generally prohibited. However, there are some exceptions and nuances to consider.

Legal Prohibitions

  • First Cousins: Minnesota law prohibits marriages between first cousins, whether the relationship is by the whole or half-blood or by adoption. This prohibition does not apply to marriages permitted by the established customs of aboriginal cultures.

  • Exceptions for Aboriginal Cultures: The law allows marriages between first cousins if they are part of aboriginal cultures where such marriages are customary.

Allowed Marriages

  • Second Cousins: Marriages between second cousins are allowed in Minnesota. There are no specific restrictions on marrying second cousins.

  • First Cousins Once Removed: Marriages between first cousins once removed are also permitted.

Proposed Legislation

In the past, there have been attempts to change the law regarding first-cousin marriages. For example, a proposed bill in 2003 aimed to legalize marriages between first cousins, citing cultural and genetic factors. However, this legislation did not pass.

While Minnesota prohibits marriages between first cousins except in certain cultural contexts, marriages between second cousins and first cousins once removed are allowed. The state’s laws reflect a balance between cultural sensitivity and genetic concerns associated with consanguineous marriages.

Sources

