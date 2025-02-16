Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Illinois? Here’s What the Law Says

The legality of marrying your cousin in Illinois is subject to specific conditions and restrictions. Here’s what the law says:

Current Legal Status

Age Exception: First cousins can marry if both parties are 50 years of age or older. Infertility Exception: First cousins can marry if one of the parties is permanently and irreversibly sterile.

Legal Restrictions

If neither of the above exceptions apply, first cousin marriages are considered illegal in Illinois.

The state does not recognize first cousin marriages performed out of state if the couple are Illinois residents intending to return and live in Illinois.

Historical Context

Comparison with Other States

States like Alabama, California, and New York allow first cousin marriages without restrictions.

Texas and Oklahoma completely ban and criminalize first cousin marriages.

Immigration Considerations

The marriage must be valid in the place where it was performed.

It must also be valid in the state where the couple lives or intends to live.

