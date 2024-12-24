US News

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in California? Here’s What the Law Says

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

In California, it islegal to marry your first cousin. The state’s laws do not prohibit marriages between first cousins, reflecting a broader acceptance of such unions compared to many other states in the U.S. This legal stance is rooted in California’s cultural diversity and the principle of individual autonomy regarding personal relationships.

Key Points About Cousin Marriages in California:

  • Legality: First cousin marriages are permitted without any specific restrictions, provided both parties are over the age of 18.
  • Cultural Acceptance: California recognizes that cousin marriages are customary in various cultures, promoting inclusivity within its legal framework.
  • Genetic Considerations: While there are concerns about potential genetic risks associated with cousin marriages, studies indicate that the increased risk of birth defects for children born to first cousins is relatively modest—estimated at about 5-6%, compared to 3-4% for children of unrelated parents.
  • Comparison with Other States: California is among 19 states where first cousin marriages are allowed. In contrast, 25 states prohibit such unions, and several others allow them under specific conditions.

Conclusion

While marrying a first cousin is legal in California, individuals considering such a union should be aware of the social implications and potential genetic considerations. Nonetheless, the law supports the right to marry one’s cousin as part of personal choice and cultural diversity.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

