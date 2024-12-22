US News

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Nevada? Here’s What the Law Says

By Rachel Greco

In Nevada, laws regarding tethering pets, particularly dogs, are designed to protect animal welfare and prevent neglect. The specifics can vary by city, but several key regulations apply statewide.

General Tethering Laws

Under Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 574.100, it is illegal to restrain a dog using a tether, chain, or similar device that does not meet specific criteria. The law states that:

  • The tether must be at least 12 feet in length.
  • It must allow the dog to move freely without reaching a fence or object that could cause injury or strangulation.
  • Restraint is prohibited for more than 14 hours within a 24-hour period.

Local Ordinances

North Las Vegas

In North Las Vegas, the regulations are stricter:

  • Dogs cannot be tethered for more than 10 hours in a 24-hour period.
  • Tethering is completely prohibited during heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas

Similar rules apply in Las Vegas, where tethering laws also emphasize the need for humane treatment:

  • Dogs must not be restrained in a manner that causes them distress or harm.
  • Violations can result in misdemeanor charges, with penalties including fines and potential jail time.

Summary of Legal Restrictions

AspectNevada State LawNorth Las Vegas OrdinanceLas Vegas Ordinance
Maximum Tether Duration14 hours in 24 hours10 hours in 24 hours10 hours in 24 hours
Minimum Tether Length12 feet12 feet12 feet
Restrictions During HeatNot specifiedProhibitedProhibited

Conclusion

Leaving a pet chained outside in Nevada is regulated by laws aimed at ensuring the animal’s safety and well-being. While statewide laws allow for some tethering under specific conditions, local ordinances in cities like North Las Vegas and Las Vegas impose stricter limits and conditions, particularly during extreme weather. Violating these laws can lead to significant penalties, emphasizing the state’s commitment to animal welfare.

