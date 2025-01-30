Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Idaho? Here’s What the Law Says

In Idaho, there is currently no statewide law that specifically prohibits leaving pets chained or tethered outside for extended periods. However, some individual cities and counties in Idaho have enacted their own ordinances regarding tethering of dogs. For example:

In Georgetown, Idaho, the city ordinance states that it is unlawful to keep a dog on a fixed point tether or chain unless certain conditions are met . These include: The chain or tether must be at least 10 feet in length It must be placed in an area to prevent tangling No chain or tether can weigh more than 1/8 of the dog’s body weight It must have swivels on both ends and be attached to a properly fitted collar or harness

In Gooding, Idaho, the city ordinance prohibits restraining a dog using a tether, chain, tie, trolley or pulley system except under certain permitted circumstances .

While Idaho does have some animal cruelty laws, they do not specifically address tethering or chaining pets outside. The state’s animal cruelty statute focuses more on acts of abuse, neglect, and torture rather than specific confinement methods.

It’s worth noting that animal welfare advocates have criticized Idaho’s laws for being relatively weak compared to other states. Idaho currently ranks low in national animal protection rankings, in part due to the lack of comprehensive statewide protections.

While not illegal at the state level, leaving a pet chained outside for extended periods, especially in extreme weather, could potentially be considered neglect or cruelty depending on the specific circumstances. However, enforcement may be limited without explicit laws addressing the issue.

Pet owners are encouraged to provide adequate shelter, food, water and care for animals kept outdoors, even in the absence of specific tethering laws. Some cities may have additional requirements, so it’s advisable to check local ordinances as well.

