Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in Maryland? Here’s What the Law Says

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

In Maryland, the act of flipping off a police officer can potentially lead to legal repercussions, primarily under the state’s disorderly conduct laws. Here’s what you need to know:

Legal Context

  • Disorderly Conduct: According to Maryland law, specifically Section 10-201 of the Criminal Law, a person can be charged with disorderly conduct if they intentionally act in a manner that disrupts public peace or interferes with law enforcement duties. This includes gestures that could be interpreted as offensive or provocative, such as flipping off a police officer.

Potential Consequences

  • Misdemeanor Charges: If an individual is found guilty of disorderly conduct, they may face misdemeanor charges which can result in up to 60 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.
    This applies particularly if the gesture is deemed to provoke a disturbance or interfere with police duties.

Interpretation and Enforcement

  • Subjectivity of Gestures: The interpretation of what constitutes disorderly conduct can be subjective. A police officer may view flipping someone off as disrespectful and disruptive, especially if it occurs during an interaction where the officer is performing their duties. This could lead to an arrest if the officer believes the gesture incites further conflict or disorder.

Conclusion

While Maryland does not have a specific law against flipping off a police officer, doing so can lead to charges of disorderly conduct if it is perceived as disruptive or disrespectful. Individuals should be cautious about their actions and gestures toward law enforcement to avoid potential legal consequences.

