US News

Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Colorado? Here’s What the Law Says

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

In Colorado, dumpster diving is generally legal, but there are specific conditions that must be met to ensure compliance with the law. Here’s a detailed overview of what the law states regarding dumpster diving in the state.

Legal Framework for Dumpster Diving in Colorado

  1. Public vs. Private Property:
    • Legal on Public Property: You are allowed to dive into dumpsters located on public property, such as those placed on curbs for trash collection. Once items are thrown away, they are considered abandoned and thus fall into the public domain, as established by the Supreme Court case California v. Greenwood (1988) .
    • Illegal on Private Property: If a dumpster is located on private property, you must have permission to access it. Diving into a dumpster that is locked or has a “No Trespassing” sign can lead to trespassing charges.
  2. Trespassing Laws:
    • Entering private property without permission to access a dumpster is illegal. This includes situations where you must cross a fence or gate to reach the dumpster.
    • If caught, you could face citations for trespassing or even theft if items are taken from a private dumpster.
  3. Local Ordinances:
    • While state law permits dumpster diving under certain conditions, local ordinances may impose additional restrictions. It’s advisable to check local regulations before diving, as they can vary significantly between municipalities.
  4. Best Practices:
    • To avoid legal issues, only dive in dumpsters that are clearly accessible and do not display any signs prohibiting entry. It’s also wise to be discreet and respectful of property owners’ rights.
  5. Night Diving Considerations:
    • Dumpster diving at night is not illegal; however, it may attract more attention and could be perceived as suspicious, especially in residential areas.

In summary, while dumpster diving in Colorado is not illegal when conducted responsibly and within legal boundaries, it is crucial to respect private property laws and local regulations to avoid potential legal repercussions.

