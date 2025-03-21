Finance

IRS Tax Season 2025: These are the dates when citizens will get their Tax Refund in March 2025

Every year, the day we send our tax return to the IRS in the United States can be the day we receive our tax refund.

It is true that we have a lot of time to send in our paperwork from the start of Tax Season to the end, but the sooner we do so, the sooner we will receive our stimulus check.

In this sense, eligible citizens receive Tax Refund payments a few weeks after submitting their Tax Return to the IRS. However, they do not always arrive immediately, as the collection method we have chosen to receive these payments ensures that we receive the check sooner or later.

In any case, if we are already waiting for the Tax Refund, it is a good idea to look up the approximate dates based on when we sent our payment.

This is what happens with the IRS payment schedule for these types of checks. If you are already expecting one, find out when you will receive it so you can plan your finances for the rest of the month.

The IRS Tax Refund is on its way

If we have already sent the Tax Return to the IRS, all we need to do is check the indicative calendar to see if the money will be deposited into our checking account. Remember that several factors influence the day we receive the stimulus check.

First and foremost, we must determine whether we are actually eligible for a tax refund. Second, we must ensure that we have sent all of the documents correctly. Third, we must determine whether we have any debts, as the IRS may withhold our tax refund.

The approximate calendar to determine when we will receive this tax refund from the IRS is as follows:

  • February 24: direct deposit could be around due on March 17
  • February 25: direct deposit could be around due on March 18
  • February 26: direct deposit could be around due on March 19
  • February 27: direct deposit could be around due on March 20
  • February 28: direct deposit could be around due on March 21
  • February 29: direct deposit could be around due on March 22
  • March 1: direct deposit could be around due on March 23
  • March 2: direct deposit could be around due on March 24
  • March 3: direct deposit could be around due on March 25
  • March 4: direct deposit could be around due on March 26
  • March 5: direct deposit could be around due on March 27
  • March 6: direct deposit could be around due on March 28
  • March 7: direct deposit could be around due on March 29
  • March 8: direct deposit could be around due on March 30

As you can see, the day the Tax Return is sent determines when we receive the Tax Refund. Similarly, the collection method is important, as Direct Deposit causes the check to appear much earlier. If we don’t have Direct Deposit, the money should arrive a few days after the IRS sends it.

