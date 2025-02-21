IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025: Find out when you could get your stimulus check

The 2025 IRS Tax Season began in January, and thousands of households in the United States have already received their stimulus cheque, which includes a full tax refund.

However, many other American households have yet to receive their payment for last year’s taxes.

All United States citizens who file their tax returns with the IRS are ineligible for a tax refund due to a variety of factors. If we are eligible for the payment, it may arrive soon if we have not already received it.

However, even if we are eligible for the payment, we may not receive it soon. It all depends on when we filed the tax return and whether or not we are actually eligible.

The IRS may need to verify all of the information before sending us the Tax Refund, so it may take longer in some cases.

When does the IRS Tax Refund 2025 arrive?

Depending on when we filed our tax return, we may receive our tax refund payment from the IRS sooner or later.

That is why we must always remember that we may receive payment within the next few weeks. Although there is no exact date, we can estimate when we will receive this stimulus check.

January 27: direct deposit could be around due on February 17

January 28: direct deposit could be around due on February 18

January 29: direct deposit could be around due on February 19

January 30: direct deposit could be around due on February 20

January 31: direct deposit could be around due on February 21

February 1: direct deposit could be around due on February 22

February 2: direct deposit could be around due on February 23

February 3: direct deposit could be around due on February 24

February 4: direct deposit could be around due on February 25

February 5: direct deposit could be around due on February 26

February 6: direct deposit could be around due on February 27

February 7: direct deposit could be around due on February 28

February 8: direct deposit could be around due on March 1

February 9: direct deposit could be around due on March 2

February 10: direct deposit could be around due on March 3

February 11: direct deposit could be around due on March 4

February 12: direct deposit could be around due on March 5

February 13: direct deposit could be around due on March 6

February 14: direct deposit could be around due on March 7

February 15: direct deposit could be around due on March 8

February 16: direct deposit could be around due on March 9

February 17: direct deposit could be around due on March 10

Similarly, choosing Direct Deposit can be important if we want to receive our Tax Refund as soon as possible. If we have already submitted our Tax Return but have yet to receive our Tax Refund, we should use the IRS tool Where is my Refund to determine whether there is a problem with our application.

