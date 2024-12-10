IRS News – How Can You Receive Money from the Internal Revenue Service?

The IRS provides numerous opportunities for taxpayers to receive financial benefits, but many people are unaware of how to access them. From unclaimed stimulus checks to tax credits and refunds, knowing what’s available can put extra money in your pocket. Let’s break down the ways you can maximize these opportunities before deadlines approach.

Unclaimed Stimulus Payments

If you missed out on receiving your 2021 Economic Impact Payments (stimulus checks), you can still claim them through the Recovery Rebate Credit. This credit is especially important for individuals with no tax filing obligations who may not realize they qualify. The deadline for claiming these payments is April 15, 2025.

Advance Child Tax Credit

Parents should verify if they received the full amount of the Advance Child Tax Credit for 2021. If not, this credit can be claimed by filing or amending your tax return, potentially resulting in a significant refund.

Claiming Tax Refunds

If you missed filing your taxes in a previous year, you might still be eligible to claim your refund. The IRS allows taxpayers to claim unclaimed refunds for up to three years from the original filing deadline.

For example, if you forgot to file for 2021, you can still file and claim your refund until April 15, 2025. After this period, the refund will no longer be accessible.

Tax Credits

Tax credits are a major way to boost your refund or reduce your tax bill. Some notable credits include:

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): Designed for low- to moderate-income individuals and families, this credit can significantly increase your refund.

Designed for low- to moderate-income individuals and families, this credit can significantly increase your refund. Child Tax Credit: Provides financial support for eligible parents.

Provides financial support for eligible parents. Education Credits: Taxpayers paying for higher education expenses may qualify for credits such as the American Opportunity Credit or Lifetime Learning Credit.

To maximize these benefits, ensure you meet IRS eligibility requirements or consult a tax preparer for professional guidance.

Additional IRS Programs

The IRS offers other ways to access financial assistance or relief:

Innocent Spouse Relief

If your spouse understated taxes on a joint return, you could qualify for Innocent Spouse Relief to avoid paying additional taxes due to errors you were unaware of.

Amended Tax Returns

If you discover mistakes or omissions on previous tax filings, file an amended return (Form 1040-X) to correct the error and potentially receive additional refunds or credits.

Other Tax Benefits

Hardship Assistance: Financial relief for taxpayers facing significant economic hardship.

Financial relief for taxpayers facing significant economic hardship. Energy Efficiency Credit: Incentives for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades.

Incentives for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades. Premium Tax Credit: Helps lower insurance premiums purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Helps lower insurance premiums purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Adoption Credit: A benefit for families who incurred expenses while adopting a child.

IRS Opportunities

To maximize refunds and credits:

Stay Informed: Regularly review IRS updates and resources for new credits and programs. Meet Deadlines: File claims for refunds, credits, or relief programs before their expiration dates. Seek Professional Help: Consult a tax preparer or advisor to ensure accuracy and maximize benefits.

By taking these steps, you can take full advantage of what the IRS offers, ensuring no opportunities are left unclaimed.

