IRS Issues Warning to U.S. Retirees – Key Deadline Approaching in 2024

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

The IRS is urging retirees to ensure they take their required minimum distributions (RMDs) from retirement plans before the year-end deadline. These mandatory withdrawals apply to Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs) and other retirement plans, with special emphasis on retirees aged 73 or older. Failing to meet these requirements could result in penalties, making it crucial for retirees to comply.

RMDs

A Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) is the amount retirees must withdraw annually from their retirement accounts, including IRAs, SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, and other plans, once they reach a specific age.

Under the SECURE 2.0 Act, the starting age for RMDs increased to 73 in 2023. This means retirees who turn 73 or older in 2025 must withdraw their required amounts before the year-end deadline to avoid penalties.

Why Are RMDs Mandatory?

The IRS treats RMDs as taxable income. Allowing retirement funds to remain in tax-advantaged accounts indefinitely would delay taxation, reducing revenue. Hence, retirees must withdraw at least the minimum required amount annually to satisfy IRS rules.

Failing to meet RMD requirements could result in a 25% penalty (reduced from 50% under the SECURE 2.0 Act) on the amount not withdrawn.

Special Rules for Roth IRAs

The rules differ for Roth accounts:

  1. Roth IRAs: No RMDs are required as long as the account owner is alive.
  2. Designated Roth Accounts: In 403(b) and 401(k) plans, no RMDs are necessary during the account owner’s lifetime.

However, beneficiaries of Roth IRAs or Designated Roth accounts must comply with specific RMD rules, requiring careful attention to withdrawal schedules.

What If You Withdraw More?

The RMD sets the minimum amount, but retirees can withdraw more if needed. However, any withdrawals exceeding the RMD will still be taxed as ordinary income if the account is not tax-free.

Planning for RMDs

To avoid penalties and ensure financial stability, retirees should plan withdrawals carefully. Here’s how:

  1. Know Your Deadline: The deadline for most RMDs is December 31 each year. For first-time RMD takers, there’s an exception—the deadline may extend to April 1 of the following year.
  2. Use IRS Tools: The IRS provides online resources to calculate your RMD based on account balances and life expectancy.
  3. Consolidate Accounts: If you have multiple retirement accounts, consolidating them can simplify RMD calculations.

Considerations for Beneficiaries

If you inherit a retirement account, your RMD rules will differ based on the type of account and your relationship to the deceased. Beneficiaries are encouraged to consult a tax professional or the IRS for guidance.

Implications of SECURE 2.0 Act

The SECURE 2.0 Act, enacted in 2023, introduced significant changes to retirement accounts:

  • The age for starting RMDs increased to 73 and will rise to 75 in 2033.
  • Penalty reductions for missed RMDs (down to 25%, and further to 10% if corrected promptly).

These updates aim to provide retirees with more flexibility while aligning retirement withdrawals with modern life expectancies.

Stay Compliant

Meeting RMD deadlines is vital for retirees to avoid penalties and ensure a steady income stream. For those navigating retirement plans, knowing the rules and leveraging available resources can help simplify the process.

FAQs

What age requires RMDs?

Retirees must take RMDs starting at age 73.

Are Roth IRAs exempt from RMDs?

Yes, Roth IRAs have no RMDs during the owner’s lifetime.

What happens if I miss an RMD?

A penalty of 25% applies, reduced to 10% if corrected promptly.

Can I withdraw more than the RMD?

Yes, but extra withdrawals are taxed as income.

How does the SECURE 2.0 Act affect RMDs?

It raised the RMD starting age to 73 and reduced penalties for missed RMDs.

Russian Bandana

A seasoned tax analyst renowned for his expertise in international taxation. Bandana's contributions to the tax news blog provide readers with valuable insights into the complexities of cross-border taxation and compliance.

