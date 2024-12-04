IRS Issues Important Notice for Millions of Americans – Required Action Before Year-End

Paying payroll taxes is a shared experience for most workers, yet the amount each person pays varies significantly based on income, filing status, and other factors. Knowing how much you owe the IRS and ensuring your tax withholdings are accurate can save you from an unpleasant surprise during tax season.

With 2025 just around the corner, now is the time to review your withholdings and make adjustments as needed. Here’s everything you need to know about calculating and preparing for your tax obligations.

Tax Withholdings

Adjusting your tax withholdings throughout the year can help you manage your finances more effectively. By paying a little extra in taxes monthly, you can avoid a large tax bill or penalty during filing season. Conversely, overpaying taxes during the year means giving the IRS an interest-free loan, which could be money better spent on immediate needs.

December is typically too late to make adjustments for the current tax year, but reviewing your withholdings now ensures you’re prepared for 2025.

Tax Obligation

The IRS provides a Tax Withholding Estimator on its website to help taxpayers determine the correct amount of taxes to withhold. This tool is especially useful for:

Those who owed taxes or received large refunds last year

Taxpayers who experienced significant life changes, such as marriage, divorce, or the birth of a child

The estimator helps calculate your federal income tax withholding, estimate potential refunds, and determine how changes to your withholdings affect take-home pay.

Federal Tax Brackets

Federal income taxes operate on a progressive system, meaning higher income levels are taxed at higher rates. However, each tax bracket applies only to the portion of income within that range.

For example, if your income places you in the 22% bracket, you won’t pay 22% on your entire income—only on the amount within that bracket. The lower brackets apply to the rest.

2025 Federal Income Tax Brackets

Here’s how the tax brackets are structured for 2025:

Tax Rate Single Filers Married Couples Filing Jointly 10% Up to $11,925 Up to $23,850 12% Over $11,925 Over $23,850 22% Over $48,475 Over $96,950 24% Over $103,350 Over $206,700 32% Over $197,300 Over $394,600 35% Over $250,525 Over $501,050 37% Over $626,350 Over $751,600

These thresholds have been slightly adjusted from 2024 to account for inflation, ensuring fairness as living costs rise.

Tax Brackets

The complexity of progressive tax brackets often makes it difficult for individuals to estimate their tax liability. Employers generally withhold taxes based on the information provided on your W-4 form, but errors can occur. Some employers may withhold less to give you more take-home pay, leaving you to address a potential shortfall during tax season.

By using the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator or consulting a tax professional, you can ensure your withholdings are accurate and avoid unnecessary penalties or refunds.

Plan Ahead for 2025

Although adjusting your withholdings now won’t affect your 2024 tax liability, it’s a perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming year. Talk to your employer or payroll department about making changes to your W-4 form. Staying proactive ensures you’re not caught off guard when the next tax season arrives.

