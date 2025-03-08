IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

Citizens of the United States are aware that they must file their tax returns with the IRS each year. This documentation is required for almost every American, with only a few exceptions. As a result, any assistance with sending the documentation is greatly appreciated.

In the case of the State of California, Americans can seek assistance from the IRS in submitting their tax returns in the most efficient manner possible.

If we submit these documents on time and properly, we will be able to receive our tax refund sooner. That is why it is so critical to determine whether we are eligible for this type of assistance.

The state of California is not the only one that can benefit from this type of assistance, as the IRS is updating the entire system of document submission in order to expedite the tax process. However, in order to use this system for sending documents, we must be eligible.

What is the best way to send my Tax Return to the IRS in California?

Direct File is the IRS’s system for sending tax returns in California and other states. Direct File will provide us with direct access to all of the necessary documents, allowing us to complete and submit them.

Update for California: #IRS Direct File includes new features this year to make filing taxes even quicker and easier. If you live in any of the 25 states that have joined the free program, visit: https://t.co/M58WbkiNQi pic.twitter.com/HYNHl0Zq4e — IRSnews (@IRSnews) March 4, 2025

Because Direct File is a faster system, the IRS will review everything more quickly. This means we will receive our tax return sooner if we are eligible for one.

If our state has access to Direct File and we can use it, we should not be hesitant. This method of sending documentation is much faster and more agile than the traditional physical format.

When will the IRS Tax Refund arrive?

Because each Tax Return has its own verification process, we cannot predict when we will receive our refund. Nonetheless, the IRS warns that we will have to wait approximately three weeks from the time we submit the documentation. This only applies when we send our documents electronically.

If we are concerned that our tax refund is taking too long, we can use the Where’s My Refund tool. With this tool, we will be able to check the status of our tax refund.

