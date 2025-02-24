Finance

IRS advice on getting your Tax Refund as quickly as possible: Don’t forget to do this

Before the end of April 2025, the IRS in the United States will close the Tax Season, so all American taxpayers should have submitted their Tax Return.

However, it is possible to request an extension, though we should not worry about it right now. After all, the IRS does not extend the tax season for all Americans.

Regardless, if we want to receive our tax refund as soon as possible, we should disregard the extension and follow all IRS guidelines to expedite the process.

In that case, we could have the Tax Refund in our checking account by the end of March, which will be extremely beneficial for future financial planning.

How can I get my IRS Tax Refund as soon as possible?

There are several options for getting your IRS tax refund faster. Ideally, you should follow all of the Internal Revenue Service’s instructions, but following the two most important ones will shorten the time it takes to receive your tax refund.

So, there are two things to bear in mind:

  1. Send the documents electronically. FreeFile is a good, free tool that will help you do this, as the IRS itself points out.
  2. Activate Direct Deposit for the collection of the Tax Refund. If we do this, the money will take much less time to become available.

To this, we must add that there are additional factors to consider when submitting documentation to the IRS. On the one hand, doing it correctly can be important because it eliminates the need for the IRS to review any additional documentation.

On the other hand, it is critical not to overlook any documentation. If we file our taxes for 2024, we must include all of our tax-related documents. Only in this manner will we be able to receive our Tax Refund as quickly as possible.

Finally, the sooner we submit the Tax Return, the sooner we can receive the Tax Refund. This type of process becomes much more agile the sooner you submit it.

Even so, due to IRS staff cuts, we may experience delays in the delivery of checks and tax refunds, but this is beyond the control of US citizens because these are decisions made by the US government.

