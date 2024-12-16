US local news

Iranian singer who performed without hijab must face ‘proper action’, judiciary says

By Oliver

Published on:

Heidi Klum Iranian singer who performed without hijab must face 'proper action', judiciary saysin Corset Dress with Five Blondes Are We Related

Parastoo Ahmadi faces legal repercussions for performative act of resistance

Iranian artist Parastoo Ahmadi has sparked the attention of Iran’s courts by broadcasting an internet concert without a headscarf, directly violating the country’s rigorous dress code and performance limitations.

Ahmadi’s show, which was aired live on her YouTube page late Wednesday, saw her playing bare-shouldered in a long black dress with a four-person backup staff. The concert was held on the grounds of a historic caravanserai complex, which added cultural significance to her protest.

A message of resistance

Before the event, Ahmadi wrote a poignant statement: “I am Parastoo, the girl who cannot remain silent and will not stop singing for the country she loves.” Listen to my voice at the imagined concert and dream of a free and wonderful country.”

The performance follows widespread demonstrations after the murder of Mahsa Amini in the hands of Iran’s morality police, a watershed incident that drew international attention to women’s rights in Iran.

Legal implications

Strict regulations

Rules enacted following the 1979 Islamic Revolution require that:

  • Iranian women must cover their hair in public
  • Women are prohibited from singing in public performances

Judicial response

The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online news website has stated that judicial action is likely. They said they’d “intervened and taken appropriate action, with a legal case filed against the singer and her production staff.”

Emerging legal threat

A new legislation, the “Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab,” took effect on Friday, heightening the stakes for such acts of disobedience. Amnesty International cautions that women might face the death sentence if convicted under this law.

The performance’s significance

Ahmadi’s concert is more than just a musical performance; it’s a powerful declaration of individual freedom and defiance to systematic injustice.

The performance underlines Iran’s continued battle for women’s rights and personal liberties, building on the energy of the demonstrations after Mahsa Amini’s murder. As the judicial processes go, Ahmadi’s courageous gesture continues to raise worldwide attention to the issues that women face in the Islamic Republic.

Source

For You!

A four-month-pregnant mother of two died in front of her children when her boyfriend, whom she had been arguing with earlier, pulled a revolver from the shelf and shot her in the head

A four-month-pregnant mother of two died in front of her children when her boyfriend, whom she had been arguing with earlier, pulled a revolver from the shelf and shot her in the head

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle into a crowd of children

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle into a crowd of children

This Florida couple purchased an empty lot for $17,500, only to discover that they are legally prohibited from building on the new property. Here's why and how to prevent a similar occurrence

This Florida couple purchased an empty lot for $17,500, only to discover that they are legally prohibited from building on the new property. Here’s why and how to prevent a similar occurrence

Ex-Nasa engineer shot dead while having a smoke break during the Warriors game in a horrifying carjacking

Ex-Nasa engineer shot dead while having a smoke break during the Warriors game in a horrifying carjacking

Trump appoints a New Jerseyan to serve as ambassador to Ireland

Trump appoints a New Jerseyan to serve as ambassador to Ireland

Oliver

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment