Iranian singer who performed without hijab must face ‘proper action’, judiciary says

Parastoo Ahmadi faces legal repercussions for performative act of resistance

Iranian artist Parastoo Ahmadi has sparked the attention of Iran’s courts by broadcasting an internet concert without a headscarf, directly violating the country’s rigorous dress code and performance limitations.

Ahmadi’s show, which was aired live on her YouTube page late Wednesday, saw her playing bare-shouldered in a long black dress with a four-person backup staff. The concert was held on the grounds of a historic caravanserai complex, which added cultural significance to her protest.

A message of resistance

Before the event, Ahmadi wrote a poignant statement: “I am Parastoo, the girl who cannot remain silent and will not stop singing for the country she loves.” Listen to my voice at the imagined concert and dream of a free and wonderful country.”

The performance follows widespread demonstrations after the murder of Mahsa Amini in the hands of Iran’s morality police, a watershed incident that drew international attention to women’s rights in Iran.

Legal implications

Strict regulations

Rules enacted following the 1979 Islamic Revolution require that:

Iranian women must cover their hair in public

Women are prohibited from singing in public performances

Judicial response

The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online news website has stated that judicial action is likely. They said they’d “intervened and taken appropriate action, with a legal case filed against the singer and her production staff.”

Emerging legal threat

A new legislation, the “Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab,” took effect on Friday, heightening the stakes for such acts of disobedience. Amnesty International cautions that women might face the death sentence if convicted under this law.

The performance’s significance

Ahmadi’s concert is more than just a musical performance; it’s a powerful declaration of individual freedom and defiance to systematic injustice.

The performance underlines Iran’s continued battle for women’s rights and personal liberties, building on the energy of the demonstrations after Mahsa Amini’s murder. As the judicial processes go, Ahmadi’s courageous gesture continues to raise worldwide attention to the issues that women face in the Islamic Republic.

