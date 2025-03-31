Iran opposes Trump’s call for direct nuclear negotiations, according to official media sources

Tehran has rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program in response to a letter from President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

However, he added that indirect negotiations remain an option, according to the state news agency.

“In this response, although direct negotiations between the two parties are rejected, it has been stated that the path for indirect negotiations is open,” he said.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian stated that Iran’s response to the US president’s letter was sent through Oman.

He emphasized that Iran has never avoided negotiations and blamed the US for failing to fulfill its previous commitments, including terminating the former nuclear deal during Trump’s first term in 2018.

According to Pezeshkian, the breach of commitments was the source of the problems on this path and must be addressed in order to restore trust.

“It will be the actions of the Americans that determine whether negotiations continue,” the minister stated.

