Iowa Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of 2025, Iowa’s traffic laws regarding right turns on red lights remain largely unchanged from previous years. Here’s what you need to know about the right turn on red rule in Iowa:

General Rule

Drivers in Iowa are allowed to make a right turn at a red light unless explicitly prohibited by signage. However, there are important conditions that must be met:

The vehicle must come to a complete stop behind the white line before making the turn. Drivers must yield to pedestrians, vehicles, and bicycles already in the intersection or approaching it. The turn must be made cautiously and without interfering with other traffic.

Exceptions and Restrictions

Some intersections may have signs prohibiting right turns on red.

In Pella, Iowa, right turns on red are specifically prohibited for westbound and southbound traffic on Washington Street at its intersection with Main Street.

Enforcement and Penalties

Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) systems are used in some Iowa cities to monitor red light violations. As of January 29, 2025, the fine for a red light violation in Davenport is $100, which aligns with other municipalities like Des Moines and Cedar Rapids5. Drivers can appeal citations by providing clear evidence that they were not driving at the time of the violation.

Safety Considerations

While right turns on red remain legal in most of Iowa, there is ongoing discussion about pedestrian safety:

Some U.S. cities have banned or are considering banning right turns on red to enhance pedestrian safety.

Iowa DOT officials acknowledge that banning right turns on red can be a good strategy in certain locations but have not implemented a statewide ban.

While Iowa’s right turn on red rule remains largely unchanged in 2025, drivers should always exercise caution, obey local signage, and be aware of potential changes in specific municipalities. The focus on pedestrian safety may lead to more restricted intersections or changes in local ordinances in the future.

