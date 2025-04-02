Investigation of property in northern Mexico discloses some information of the Jalisco cartel’s operations

MEXICO – The renewed investigation of a ranch in western Mexico, where authorities allege the Jalisco New Generation Cartel trained recruits, has revealed some information about one of the country’s most powerful drug cartels’ operations.

The cartel, which the US Drug Enforcement Administration estimates has 19,000 members, grew quickly into an extremely violent and capable force after splitting from the Sinaloa cartel following the military’s killing of Sinaloa cartel capo Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel Villarreal in 2010.

The Jalisco cartel is led by Nemesio Rubén “el Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, and the US government has offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his capture. Oseguera gained new attention this week after his image was projected as a band performed at a music festival in Jalisco over the weekend.

The Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels have fought for control of various parts of Mexico, including its southern border with Guatemala. Both are among six Mexican organized crime groups that the US government has recently designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

One of the authorities’ recent moves against Jalisco was the arrest of José Gregorio Lastra, who was allegedly in charge of the cartel’s recruitment.

How the Jalisco cartel recruits

The Jalisco cartel employs three recruiting methods: there are volunteers drawn by the pay and imagined lifestyle, which experts say make up the bulk of their number; there’s targeted recruitment of ex-military and police forces, who because of their professional training enter the cartel as trainers and leaders of squads of gunmen. Finally, there’s the kind of forced recruitment that investigators say happened at the Jalisco ranch.

For that last category, authorities say the cartel uses social platforms — they’ve identified at least 60 pages — to offer fake job opportunities, especially as security guards, with weekly salaries of $600, well above the average for such positions. Once they have the applicants, they force them to join the cartel.