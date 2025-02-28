US News

Insect Invasion: Five Nebraska Cities Combat the Bed Bug Onslaught

By Oliver

Published on:

Nebraska cities are facing a significant bed bug challenge, with Omaha leading the charge against these persistent pests. Here are five Nebraska cities combating the bed bug onslaught:

1. Omaha

Omaha has been hit hardest by bed bugs in Nebraska, ranking 30th on Orkin’s national list of cities most impacted by these insects. The city has seen a steady rise in bed bug problems:

  • 2019: Ranked 39th nationally
  • 2023: Ranked 35th nationally
  • 2024: Ranked 30th nationally

The situation has become so severe that a class-action lawsuit was filed in January 2025 against the Omaha Housing Authority (OHA) by 15 current and former tenants from 10 different OHA buildings. The lawsuit alleges that OHA ignored and failed to eliminate bed bug infestations in high-rise apartments for low-income residents.

2. Lincoln

While specific data for Lincoln is not provided in the search results, as the second-largest city in Nebraska, it’s likely facing similar challenges. ABC Termite & Pest Control, a local company, offers specialized bed bug control services in Lincoln, suggesting an ongoing need for such treatments.

3. Bellevue

Bellevue, a suburb of Omaha, is listed as one of the areas served by ABC Termite & Pest Control for bed bug treatments. This indicates that the bed bug problem extends beyond Omaha’s city limits into neighboring communities.

4. Papillion

Another Omaha suburb, Papillion, is also mentioned as an area served by bed bug control services. This further demonstrates the spread of bed bugs throughout the greater Omaha metropolitan area.

5. Grand Island

While not explicitly mentioned in the search results, Grand Island, as the fourth-largest city in Nebraska, is likely dealing with bed bug issues as well. The statewide nature of the problem suggests that even cities not directly adjacent to Omaha are facing similar challenges.

Combating the Infestation

Nebraska cities are taking various approaches to address the bed bug problem:

  1. Legal Action: The class-action lawsuit against OHA aims to implement comprehensive pest control measures and secure compensation for affected tenants.
  2. Professional Treatments: Companies like ABC Termite & Pest Control offer specialized bed bug control services, using a combination of heat treatments and chemical applications.
  3. Public Awareness: The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides information on bed bug prevention and treatment options.
  4. Legislative Action: The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring OHA to reform its practices, which may indirectly impact bed bug management in public housing.
  5. New Technologies: OHA has begun implementing “heat treatment rooms” in some buildings to treat infested furniture.

As bed bug infestations continue to pose challenges across Nebraska, cities are employing multi-faceted approaches to combat these resilient pests. The ongoing efforts highlight the need for vigilance, education, and coordinated action to effectively manage and reduce bed bug populations in urban areas.

Oliver

