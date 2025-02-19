US News

Insect Invasion: 5 WisconsinCities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Wisconsin is facing a growing bed bug problem, with several cities taking measures to combat these persistent pests. Here are 5 Wisconsin cities dealing with bed bug infestations:

1. Milwaukee

Milwaukee is currently the most severely affected city in Wisconsin when it comes to bed bugs:

  • Ranked 25th on Orkin’s list of worst cities for bed bugs in the U.S., up 15 spots from the previous year.
  • Residents of public housing have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee over bed bug infestations.
  • The city has seen a 53% increase in bed bug infestations over the past year, the second-highest increase in the nation.

2. Madison

The state capital is also grappling with bed bug issues:

  • Madison Metro Transit confirmed bed bug sightings on city buses in September and October 2024.
  • The city has implemented protocols for treating affected buses and facilities.
  • Local pest control companies report an increase in bed bug treatments across the city.

3. Sun Prairie

This suburb of Madison is taking proactive measures:

  • Local pest control companies are offering customized bed bug action plans for businesses.
  • The city is focusing on early detection and prevention strategies in various sectors, including education, property management, and hospitality.

4. Wauwatosa

This Milwaukee suburb is also affected by the bed bug spread:

  • Professional pest control services in the area report an increase in bed bug treatment requests.
  • The city is emphasizing the importance of professional extermination over DIY methods.

5. West Allis

Another Milwaukee suburb dealing with the bed bug problem:

  • Local pest control companies are seeing a rise in bed bug infestations.
  • Residents are being educated on the importance of early detection and professional treatment.

These Wisconsin cities are employing various strategies to combat bed bugs, including public awareness campaigns, professional pest control services, and improved detection methods. As the problem continues to grow, it’s crucial for residents to remain vigilant and report infestations promptly to prevent further spread.

