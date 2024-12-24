US News

Insect Invasion: 5 Pennsylvania Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Insect Invasion 5 Pennsylvania Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Recent reports highlight a significant bed bug invasion affecting several cities in Pennsylvania, with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg being particularly impacted. Here’s a summary of the situation in these cities:

1. Philadelphia

  • Ranking: Philadelphia has been ranked as one of the top cities for bed bug infestations, frequently appearing in Orkin’s annual list. In 2024, it was noted to be the third worst city for bed bugs, following Chicago and New York City.
  • Infestation Details: The city has seen a high demand for bed bug treatments, indicating a persistent issue. Bed bugs are known for their rapid reproduction, with females laying up to 500 eggs in their lifetime, which exacerbates the problem.

2. Pittsburgh

  • Ranking: Pittsburgh also ranks among the top cities for bed bug infestations. It has been consistently listed in Orkin’s rankings, reflecting ongoing challenges with these pests.
  • Prevalence: The city faces similar issues as Philadelphia, with bed bugs being difficult to control due to their ability to hide and reproduce quickly.

3. Harrisburg

  • Ranking: Harrisburg is included in the list of cities suffering from significant bed bug problems, marking it as one of the most infested areas in the country.
  • Community Response: Local authorities and pest control services are actively working to combat the infestation through public awareness campaigns and treatment options.

Additional Insights

  • Public Awareness: Residents are encouraged to take preventive measures such as regular inspections of their homes, reducing clutter, and being cautious with secondhand furniture or while traveling.
  • Health Implications: While bed bugs do not transmit diseases, their presence can lead to discomfort, anxiety, and insomnia due to bites and infestations.

In summary, the bed bug crisis in Pennsylvania cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg underscores the need for effective pest management strategies and community awareness to mitigate this growing problem.

SOURCES:-

  1.  https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/philadelphia-ranked-3-on-bed-bug-top-50-list-orkin/
  2.  https://6abc.com/bed-bugs-orkin-philadelphia-bug-treatment-infestation/14352241/
  3.  https://emoyer.com/services/pestcontrol/pestlibrary/bed-bugs/

For You!

We Are Already Seeing Signs That Trump Is Harming the Economy

We Are Already Seeing Signs That Trump Is Harming the Economy

Supported by sick fans, CEO assassin Luigi Mangione SMILES grins in cop car while he pleads not guilty to murder

Supported by sick fans, CEO “assassin” Luigi Mangione SMILES grins in cop car while he pleads not guilty to murder

'Played for fools' Experts sees worrisome signs in Trump's recent foreign policy rants

‘Played for fools’: Experts sees worrisome signs in Trump’s recent foreign policy rants

Target and Walmart stores in Montana will be affected by the new cash policy

Target and Walmart stores in Montana will be affected by the new cash policy

Jenna Bush Hager confesses on 'Today' She does not wear panties and then asks the producers to cut out that moment from the broadcast

Jenna Bush Hager confesses on ‘Today’ She does not “wear panties” and then asks the producers to “cut out” that moment from the broadcast

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

Leave a Comment