Insect Invasion: 5 Pennsylvania Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Recent reports highlight a significant bed bug invasion affecting several cities in Pennsylvania, with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg being particularly impacted. Here’s a summary of the situation in these cities:

1. Philadelphia

Ranking : Philadelphia has been ranked as one of the top cities for bed bug infestations, frequently appearing in Orkin’s annual list. In 2024, it was noted to be the third worst city for bed bugs, following Chicago and New York City .

2. Pittsburgh

Ranking : Pittsburgh also ranks among the top cities for bed bug infestations. It has been consistently listed in Orkin’s rankings, reflecting ongoing challenges with these pests .

3. Harrisburg

Ranking : Harrisburg is included in the list of cities suffering from significant bed bug problems, marking it as one of the most infested areas in the country .

Additional Insights

Public Awareness : Residents are encouraged to take preventive measures such as regular inspections of their homes, reducing clutter, and being cautious with secondhand furniture or while traveling .

In summary, the bed bug crisis in Pennsylvania cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg underscores the need for effective pest management strategies and community awareness to mitigate this growing problem.