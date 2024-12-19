Insect Invasion: 5 North Carolina Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

US News

By Rachel Greco

North Carolina is facing a significant challenge with bed bug infestations, with several cities ranking among the worst in the nation. Here are the key details regarding the situation:

Top North Carolina Cities Affected

  1. Charlotte: Ranked 9th in the U.S. for bed bug cases, Charlotte has seen a notable increase in infestations, prompting local businesses and hotels to implement stringent pest control measures.
  2. Greensboro: This city holds the 18th position on Orkin’s list, indicating a serious issue with bed bugs that residents and businesses must address.
  3. Raleigh-Durham: Ranked 24th, this metropolitan area is also grappling with rising bed bug populations, necessitating proactive management strategies.
  4. Greenville: Although not in the top three, Greenville is mentioned as having significant bed bug problems, further highlighting the statewide concern.
  5. Durham and Asheville: These cities also appear on various lists of cities affected by bed bugs, contributing to North Carolina’s overall ranking.

Factors Contributing to Infestations

  • Increased Travel: Bed bugs are notorious hitchhikers, often traveling via luggage and clothing, which facilitates their spread in hotels and public transportation.
  • Urban Density: Higher population density in cities creates more opportunities for bed bugs to transfer between residences.
  • Central Heating: The use of central heating in homes provides ideal conditions for bed bugs to thrive.

Prevention and Control Measures

Local pest control companies emphasize the importance of vigilance in identifying and managing bed bug infestations. Residents are advised to:

  • Regularly inspect sleeping areas, especially mattresses and bedding.
  • Use protective covers on mattresses to prevent infestations.
  • Follow guidelines such as the S.L.E.E.P. acronym when staying in hotels:
    • Survey for signs of infestation
    • Lift and look in hiding spots
    • Elevate luggage away from beds
    • Examine luggage carefully when repacking
    • Put dryer-safe clothing in the dryer upon returning home.

Conclusion

The rise of bed bugs in North Carolina cities like Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh-Durham poses a significant challenge for residents and local businesses alike. Awareness and proactive measures are crucial in combating these pests effectively. 

