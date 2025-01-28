Insect Invasion: 5 Maryland Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Maryland is facing a significant challenge with bed bug infestations, particularly in urban areas. Recent studies and reports highlight the cities most affected by this issue, with Baltimore leading the way.

Key Cities Combatting Bed Bug Infestations

Baltimore Ranked as the worst city in Maryland and 51st overall in the U.S. for bed bug infestations according to Pest Gnome.

Orkin’s 2024 list placed Baltimore at 16th, a slight improvement from 8th the previous year, suggesting some progress in managing the problem .

The city’s older architecture provides ample hiding spots for bed bugs, contributing to the infestation rates. Columbia This city ranks 218th overall in the U.S. for bed bug issues. It is also noted for having a significant number of multi-unit residential buildings, which can facilitate the spread of these pests. Frederick Ranked 358th nationwide, Frederick is another Maryland city grappling with bed bug infestations, though it is less severely affected compared to Baltimore and Columbia. Washington, D.C. While not a Maryland city, it is worth noting that D.C. ranks 9th overall in bed bug infestations, impacting nearby Maryland residents due to proximity and travel patterns. Potential Legal Issues In Maryland, landlords are generally responsible for ensuring that rental units are free of bed bugs at the start of leases. Tenants have legal rights if they encounter infestations that were not disclosed prior to moving in.

Conclusion

The resurgence of bed bugs in these Maryland cities poses challenges for residents and property owners alike. With Baltimore at the forefront of this issue, local authorities and pest control services are working to address the growing problem through inspections and extermination efforts. Awareness and proactive measures are essential for residents to combat this persistent pest invasion effectively.