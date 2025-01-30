Insect Invasion: 5 Colorado Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Colorado cities are facing an increasing challenge with bed bug infestations. Here are 5 Colorado cities working to combat the bed bug problem:

Denver

Denver ranks as the 15th worst city for bed bugs in the United States, according to Orkin’s 2024 list. The city has seen a significant increase in bed bug cases in recent years:

Pest control companies report receiving 1-3 bed bug calls per day, up from just 1 per month previously

Denver moved up 7 spots on Orkin’s ranking compared to the previous year

To address the issue, Denver has implemented regulations requiring landlords to promptly inspect and treat bed bug infestations within 96 hours of being notified.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is also dealing with a rise in bed bug cases:

Local exterminators report bed bug treatments have become increasingly common

The city has seen bed bug problems in hotels, apartments, and single-family homes

Colorado Springs pest control companies are focusing on thorough inspections and targeted treatments to combat infestations.

Fort Collins

While not ranked among the worst cities, Fort Collins has still experienced bed bug issues:

Colorado State University Extension reports bed bugs have had a “tremendous resurgence” in the state over the past decade

The city is working to educate residents on prevention and early detection

Boulder

Boulder County has taken steps to address bed bug concerns:

The county provides extensive public information on bed bug prevention and treatment

Local regulations require landlords to respond promptly to bed bug complaints and cover treatment costs

Grand Junction

As Colorado’s largest Western Slope city, Grand Junction has also seen bed bug activity:

The city is included in statewide efforts to combat bed bugs

Local pest control companies report an increase in bed bug-related calls

While specific data for Grand Junction is limited, the city is part of Colorado’s broader struggle with bed bugs, as infestations have been reported across the state.

These Colorado cities are working to address bed bug problems through a combination of public education, regulatory measures, and professional pest control services. However, the challenge remains significant, with bed bug cases continuing to rise across the state.

