US News

Insect Invasion: 5 Colorado Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

By Lucas

Published on:

Insect Invasion 5 Colorado Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Colorado cities are facing an increasing challenge with bed bug infestations. Here are 5 Colorado cities working to combat the bed bug problem:

Denver

Denver ranks as the 15th worst city for bed bugs in the United States, according to Orkin’s 2024 list. The city has seen a significant increase in bed bug cases in recent years:

  • Pest control companies report receiving 1-3 bed bug calls per day, up from just 1 per month previously
  • Denver moved up 7 spots on Orkin’s ranking compared to the previous year

To address the issue, Denver has implemented regulations requiring landlords to promptly inspect and treat bed bug infestations within 96 hours of being notified.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is also dealing with a rise in bed bug cases:

  • Local exterminators report bed bug treatments have become increasingly common
  • The city has seen bed bug problems in hotels, apartments, and single-family homes

Colorado Springs pest control companies are focusing on thorough inspections and targeted treatments to combat infestations.

Fort Collins

While not ranked among the worst cities, Fort Collins has still experienced bed bug issues:

  • Colorado State University Extension reports bed bugs have had a “tremendous resurgence” in the state over the past decade
  • The city is working to educate residents on prevention and early detection

Boulder

Boulder County has taken steps to address bed bug concerns:

  • The county provides extensive public information on bed bug prevention and treatment
  • Local regulations require landlords to respond promptly to bed bug complaints and cover treatment costs

Grand Junction

As Colorado’s largest Western Slope city, Grand Junction has also seen bed bug activity:

  • The city is included in statewide efforts to combat bed bugs
  • Local pest control companies report an increase in bed bug-related calls

While specific data for Grand Junction is limited, the city is part of Colorado’s broader struggle with bed bugs, as infestations have been reported across the state.

These Colorado cities are working to address bed bug problems through a combination of public education, regulatory measures, and professional pest control services. However, the challenge remains significant, with bed bug cases continuing to rise across the state.

Sources

  1. https://www.ramoslaw.com/bed-bug-lawyers/
  2. https://www.aamdhq.org/news/new-requirements-in-bed-bug-legislation
  3. https://www.koaa.com/news/news5-investigates/bed-bugs-thriving-in-colorado-find-them-before-they-find-you
  4. https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/from-chicago-to-new-york-here-are-2024s-worst-cities-in-us-for-bed-bugs-101706098832615.html
  5. https://www.iheart.com/content/2023-01-12-one-colorado-city-among-the-worst-for-bed-bugs/

For You!

Insect Invasion 5 Colorado Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Insect Invasion: 5 Colorado Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Maine Here's What Law Says!

Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Maine? Here’s What Law Says!

Alaska Rule 2025 Update Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Alaska Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Iowa What You Need to Know

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Iowa: What You Need to Know

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Idaho Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Idaho? Here’s What the Law Says

Lucas

Recommend For You

$1,756 EBT Payments in California February SNAP Benefits Deposit Schedule

$1,756 EBT Payments in California: February SNAP Benefits Deposit Schedule

The IRS Will Refund Millions of Americans $1,400 From Paid Tax

The IRS Will Refund Millions of Americans $1,400 From Paid Tax

180 Degree Turn on the Green Card - These Are Trump's New Requirements for Permanent Residency

180 Degree Turn on the Green Card – These Are Trump’s New Requirements for Permanent Residency

10 American Youth Remote Jobs With Starting Salaries of $65,000

How to File a Tax Return in the United States Documents and Developments in 2025

How to File a Tax Return in the United States: Documents and Developments in 2025

180 degree turn on green card – these are the new requirements imposed by Trump to obtain permanent residency

The Deadline for US Tax Returns is Announced by the IRS Here Are the Dates

The Deadline for US Tax Returns is Announced by the IRS: Here Are the Dates

IRS makes it official – urges all workers and employees to file Form W-2 – it’s mandatory and you must file by this date

IRS makes it official – urges all workers and employees to file Form W-2 – it’s mandatory and you must file by this date

Everything will change forever with Medicare in 2025 – Here’s everything you need to know

Everything will change forever with Medicare in 2025 – Here’s everything you need to know

Neither protein nor creatine is what you need to feed your body to maintain healthy and long-lasting vision

Neither protein nor creatine is what you need to feed your body to maintain healthy and long-lasting vision

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities

IRS Tax Refunds How to Get Yours in Just 21 Days

IRS Tax Refunds: How to Get Yours in Just 21 Days

Leave a Comment